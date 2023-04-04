ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi says BJP’s allegations about poor results in Delhi govt.-run schools are baseless

April 04, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Atishi | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Education Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of “spreading misinformation” about the results of the Delhi government-run schools. The BJP had on Sunday alleged that 96% of students in Classes 9 and 11 in the Delhi government-run schools had failed their exams, following which the government was using illegal means to pass the students.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had alleged that following the announcement of the results, “teachers are being asked to write the answers during rechecking and pass the students.”

The Education Minister said teachers are going through the answer sheets again as per the rules.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had the BJP leaders read the simple order of the Department of Education, they would have understood that there is a very simple process of rechecking. This is done to ensure that there are no errors in uploading the marks in the system,” Ms. Atishi said. She added that answer sheets are usually rechecked before the start of the next academic session.

Calling the BJP’s claims “baseless and fabricated”, the Minister challenged it to show “even one school where 90% of students had failed”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US