Atishi says BJP’s allegations about poor results in Delhi govt.-run schools are baseless

April 04, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister Atishi on Monday accused the BJP of “spreading misinformation” about the results of the Delhi government-run schools. The BJP had on Sunday alleged that 96% of students in Classes 9 and 11 in the Delhi government-run schools had failed their exams, following which the government was using illegal means to pass the students.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri had alleged that following the announcement of the results, “teachers are being asked to write the answers during rechecking and pass the students.”

The Education Minister said teachers are going through the answer sheets again as per the rules.

“Had the BJP leaders read the simple order of the Department of Education, they would have understood that there is a very simple process of rechecking. This is done to ensure that there are no errors in uploading the marks in the system,” Ms. Atishi said. She added that answer sheets are usually rechecked before the start of the next academic session.

Calling the BJP’s claims “baseless and fabricated”, the Minister challenged it to show “even one school where 90% of students had failed”.

