Atishi rolls out student start-up initiative with ₹40 crore seed money

In a bid to encourage budding student entrepreneurs, Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Thursday launched the third edition of the Business Blasters programme with a seed money of ₹40 crore.

The programme was first introduced during the 2022-23 academic session.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Atishi said the programme is expected to attract around 2.45 lakh students who will have an opportunity to turn their innovative ideas into start-ups.

The Minister said it may help find a solution to the country’s unemployment situation if the students who drop out of Class 12 could provide employment to the youth through their business initiatives.

“This programme aims to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among students, enabling them to become job creators rather than job seekers,” she said, adding approximately 40,000 ideas and start-ups have begun working under the programme.

The Business Blasters programme is a Delhi government initiative that encourages entrepreneurship in school students. This year, 2.45 lakh student entrepreneurs of Classes 11 and 12 with 40,000 start-up ideas will be able to benefit from the seed money.

The top 150 start-ups selected are then opened for public investment.

‘Hollow plan’

However, Delhi BJP chief termed the plan “hollow and laughable”. “Ms. Atishi’s claims of generating employment in Delhi are just as hollow as her other claims,” he said. He said the Minister should clarify how many people have got jobs through the scheme.