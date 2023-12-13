ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi pulls up officials for overflowing sewers, warns of strict action

December 13, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister’s inspection has come amid accusations by the government that bureaucrats are creating hurdles in the release of the funds to the Delhi Jal Board. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday inspected the sewer situation in parts of Old Delhi, pulling up officials for overflowing sewage and warning of strict action for negligence in maintaining the drainage system in the national capital.

The Minister said the inspection was necessitated by repeated complaints from residents over the “deplorable” state of the city’s sewers for want of proper upkeep.

“Having a proper sewerage is a basic requirement. Officials showing negligence in the maintenance of the sewage system will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them,” she said following inspection at Chitla Gate, Chawri Bazaar and Nehru Hill JJ Colony.

The Minister said during the inspection it was found that sewage was overflowing on to streets, causing significant inconvenience to people. No matter how many obstacles arise, the AAP government will not let people suffer, she said.

The Minister’s inspection has come amid accusations by the government that bureaucrats are creating hurdles in the release of the funds to the Delhi Jal Board required for maintaining the water supply and the sewerage in the city.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the lack of funds for the maintenance work is leading to the clogging of the drainage system.

