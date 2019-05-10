Atishi pamphlet row: police get DCW notice

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports pertaining to the distribution of pamphlets carrying derogatory remarks against East Delhi Aam Aadmi Party candidate Atishi, the Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notice to the city police seeking details of the investigation.

“The pamphlets contain shameful, defamatory and sexist remarks against Ms. Atishi as well as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s mother. This act is a vicious attack on the character and reputation of a woman candidate and clearly outrages the modesty of a woman,” reads the notice issued by the women’s commission.

Directing the force to respond by May 11, the DCW in the notice said, “Please provide information on whether an FIR has been registered in the matter and if not, provide reasons for the same. Additionally, provide information on whether the accused has been identified and arrested. If not, please provide reasons for the same.”

The DCW further sought information on the steps taken by the force in the matter and the current status of the investigation.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal in a tweet said that the comments made against Ms. Atishi in the pamphlet are “disturbing and sickening”. “How will women participate in politics if treated this way? Why is no action taken against such dirty tricks?” read the tweet.

Meanwhile, the Returning Officer of the East Delhi parliamentary constituency directed the police to “file an FIR” in this connection.