Atishi orders probe into UPSC aspirant’s electrocution death

Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to launch an investigation into the death of Nilesh Rai, a 26-year-old Union Public Service Commission aspirant who died from electrocution in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar a day earlier.

In a communication to the Chief Secretary, the Minister said, “A precious life has been lost due to the negligence and apathy of government officials.”

Ms. Atishi said the cause of death must be ascertained and responsibility fixed “in order to give a clear message that such instances will not be tolerated”.

She directed Mr. Kumar to initiate the inquiry, suggest actions against those found guilty, and submit a report by 5 p.m. on Friday.

‘Checking CCTV footage’

The police had registered an FIR under Sections 106(1) (causing death by rash and negligent act) and 285 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the BNS on Monday.

Speaking about the investigation, a senior officer said they are analysing CCTV footage of the spot to piece together the sequence of events leading to Rai’s death. “As per CCTV footage, Nilesh was walking towards his rented accommodation when he slipped on a waterlogged street, grabbed an iron gate to regain balance and got electrocuted,” said the officer.

“The initial investigation suggests that a wire from an electric motor came in contact with the iron gate and led to the incident,” the officer added.

He also said the probe team will question Tata Power, the area discom.

A Tata Power official said the incident was caused by electric current leakage from a resident’s damaged motor wiring into the iron gate.

Speaking to The Hindu, the deceased’s cousin, Indu Bhushan, said the incident happened when Rai was returning home after spending hours at a reading room. “Nilesh had cleared the UPSC prelims this year and was eagerly preparing for the mains. The culprits whose negligence led to the incident should be punished,” said Mr. Bhushan.

Holding the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi responsible for the incident, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of the deceased.

