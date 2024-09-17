Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM

Story so far: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ended the suspense over his successor by naming 43-year-old Atishi Marlena (now known only by her first name) as the new Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). With her elevation to the top post, Ms. Atishi will be third woman Chief Minister of the Union Territory after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

Since Independence, Delhi has seen seven Chief Ministers, the youngest being Brahm Prakash Yadav – the first CM who took oath at the age of 34. Once she takes oath, Ms. Atishi will become the second youngest CM of Delhi – a record previously held by Mr. Kejriwal who was elected as CM at 45.

Early life and entry into AAP

Born to Delhi University professors Vijay Singh and Tripta Wahi on June 8, 1981, Atishi Marlena is a thoroughbred Delhi resident, completing her primary education from Springdales School in New Delhi and earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from St. Stephen’s College. Later, she completed her Master’s in the same field from Oxford University and a second master’s in 2005, from Oxford’s Magdalen College as a Rhodes Scholar.

Her journey with AAP began since its inception after she met advocate Prashant Bhushan (then-associated with AAP) in a village near Bhopal, while working with a non-profit organisation involved in organic farming and progressive education systems. As a member of the party’s Manifesto Drafting Committee, she played an important role in shaping the party’s policies on education, grievance redressal via Mohalla Sabhas etc.

During Mr. Kejriwal’s first full term in 2015, Ms. Atishi was appointed then-education minister Manish Sisodia’s advisor. Continuing her work in education, she designed the ‘Happiness curriculum’ – a flagship policy of the AAP government in the National capital to enhance a feeling of wellness among students. Organising several mass-level gatherings of parents and teachers in state government schools, Ms. Atishi was instrumental in reforming Delhi’s education system and school teaching. However, in 2018, Ms. Atishi was dismissed on the advice of the Union Home Ministry which claimed that the ‘creation of these (advisory) posts were void’.

Political career

Taking the electoral plunge in 2019, Ms. Atishi was inducted into the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and made in-charge of the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Prior to filing her nomination for the same seat, Ms. Atishi dropped her middle name ‘Marlena’ which was a combination of Marx and Lenin, to avoid politicisation by opponents. Her maiden run at the Lok Sabha was unsuccessful as she lost to BJP’s cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir by a margin of 4.77 lakh votes. A year later, she was elected as an MLA from Kalkaji when AAP swept to power in Delhi for a third time winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

As the central agencies began probing the liquor policy case, most of senior AAP leaders including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Health Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in a different money laundering case, leaving most top portfolios vacant.

Along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, Ms. Atishi – both of whom were AAP prominent spokespersons – were inducted into the cabinet. Ms. Atishi was given 14 portfolios including Education, Women and Child welfare, culture, tourism and public works.

As AAP began to expand its base after its success in the Punjab elections in 2022, Ms. Atishi was made a star campaigner for the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha rallies. As a staunch loyalist of Mr. Kejriwal, she mounted a spirited defence against accusations of assault by AAP MP Swati Maliwal and maintained Mr. Kejriwal’s innocence after his arrest in the liquor policy case. Aiding his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Ms. Atishi represented AAP in the Opposition’s coalition for the Lok Sabha polls.

Her prominence in AAP was marked recently in August this year, when Mr. Kejriwal nominated Ms. Atishi to hoist the national flag on his behalf at the official Independence Day celebrations. However, the General Administration Department (GAD) additional chief secretary Navin Kumar Chaudhary said the directive was “legally invalid and cannot be acted upon”. In the end, her fellow cabinet member Kailash Gahlot unfurled the tri-colour after being nominated by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena

Ms. Atishi is married to fellow social worker husband Praveen Singh – an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, with whom she was involved in several village-level projects in Madhya Pradesh.

