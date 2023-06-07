Atishi moves HC to grant clearance for U.K. visit

June 07, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - New Delhi

AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre on granting the requisite clearances to enable her to visit the United Kingdom (U.K.) for an official visit next week.

In her petition, the Delhi’s Education Minister said she has been invited in her official capacity by Cambridge University to speak at a conference on ‘India at 100:Towards Becoming a Global Leader’ to be held on June 15.

The proposed visit is significant for Delhi’s governance as it will allow the AAP government to “showcase the leaps” made in areas of education, health and urban development, Ms. Atishi said in her plea.

The plea said that restricting Ms. Atishi’s right to travel abroad on a discretionary basis impinges on her personal liberty.

The plea argued that requiring constitutional functionaries and Ministers in the State government to seek the Centre’s “political clearance” for travelling abroad violates the dignity and independence of a constitutional office.

The plea stated that while the Delhi government accorded administrative clearance for her travel last month, the Central government “has only been responding” with queries and clarification after the Lieutenant-Governor forwarded the proposal to it, thus, delaying the whole process, including applying for a visa.

“The proposal was forwarded to the Central government authorities for processing of further clearance. It has been more than 10 days now and no clearance has yet been issued to her,” the plea said.

“In the present matter, the respondents’ non-decision on the matter till June 6, 2023, has left only eight days for all further formalities and visa approval, serving in effect as an arbitrary non-decision of the proposed visit,” the plea said.