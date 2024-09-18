Atishi merely a puppet, real power still with Kejriwal, says BJP

The BJP’s Delhi unit on Tuesday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for “installing a puppet” as the Chief Minister of the government, claiming that real power would continue to be exercised by party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several BJP leaders made the allegation shortly after Finance Minister Atishi met the Lieutenant-Governor to stake her claim to form the government following party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Chief Minister.

“The Supreme Court’s [bail] order to the Chief Minister [Mr. Kejriwal] had left him redundant. Now, they have installed somebody in his place who will act like a puppet,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj added that no matter who holds the top post, the “full stop” on development work in the Capital will continue. “You wait and watch. Even as Atishi will become the Chief Ministerial face, the real power will always be held by Kejriwal,” she said.

‘Failed Minister’

Sharpening their attack on the ruling party, BJP leaders also listed out the “several failures” of the future Chief Minister, who holds a number of important portfolios, including Finance, Water, and the Public Works Department (PWD).

“While she [Ms. Atishi] was Water Minister, many of Delhi’s residents were left thirsty as water woes plagued the Capital,” said West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sachdeva added that she had “failed” to handle the Ministerial berths allotted to her. “She has not done her duty, be it in the PWD, where she was unable to repair dilapidated roads, or as Education Minister, seeing as how several students have failed Class 9,” he said.

‘Won’t win again’

The BJP also questioned Mr. Kejriwal as to why he did not choose to dissolve the Legislative Assembly and call for an early election, given that the AAP supremo had, on Sunday, when announcing his resignation, said the party will seek a State poll as early as November.

“They [AAP] know they have no stand to win again, which is why they are waiting now. BJP, however, is ready for polls at any time, because we have worked for the welfare of the people,” said Mr. Sachdeva.

Ms. Swaraj added that the people must vote in a “double-engine” government if they want Delhi to prosper. “This is why BJP should come to power in the Capital now,” she added.

A source in the BJP claimed that AAP would be forced to find a new Chief Ministerial candidate for the next term. “Even if AAP wins the next election, they cannot bring Kejriwal back as the Chief Minister as the cases against him will continue and the bail order given to him by the Supreme Court will remain valid. Right now, they are using Atishi as a band-aid, but once it is election time, the party will have to find a new Chief Ministerial face,” the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.