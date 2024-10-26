ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi lays foundation stone for new school in Dwarka; says voting for AAP will secure children’s education in future

Published - October 26, 2024 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new school at Dwarka, Sector-19 | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday laid the foundation stone of a government senior secondary school in Dwarka’s Sector-19 and said that if the people of Delhi don’t vote for Arvind Kejriwal, no one will work for their children’s education in the future.

“When we meet leaders from other parties, they tell us that education and school development don’t win votes; people vote based on caste, religion, or money. That is why I am here to tell you that if Delhiites don’t vote based on education and a better future for their children, no leader will work to improve schools or increase the education budget,” Ms. Atishi said at the event.

She added that the people of Delhi need to decide if they want leaders who focus on building good schools or those who engage in divisive politics.

Ms. Atishi said that the new school will surpass even the largest private schools in Delhi and Dwarka and will include 104 classrooms, 6 modern laboratories, a library, lifts, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 750, basketball and badminton courts and other facilities, and is expected to be completed within a year. “This new school will benefit 2,500 children from Amberhai Village, Qutub Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Pochanpur Village, Bhagat Singh Enclave, and nearby areas by providing them with quality education,” she added.

