GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atishi lays foundation stone for new school in Dwarka; says voting for AAP will secure children’s education in future

Published - October 26, 2024 01:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new school at Dwarka, Sector-19

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses the foundation stone laying ceremony of a new school at Dwarka, Sector-19 | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday laid the foundation stone of a government senior secondary school in Dwarka’s Sector-19 and said that if the people of Delhi don’t vote for Arvind Kejriwal, no one will work for their children’s education in the future.

“When we meet leaders from other parties, they tell us that education and school development don’t win votes; people vote based on caste, religion, or money. That is why I am here to tell you that if Delhiites don’t vote based on education and a better future for their children, no leader will work to improve schools or increase the education budget,” Ms. Atishi said at the event.

She added that the people of Delhi need to decide if they want leaders who focus on building good schools or those who engage in divisive politics.

Ms. Atishi said that the new school will surpass even the largest private schools in Delhi and Dwarka and will include 104 classrooms, 6 modern laboratories, a library, lifts, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 750, basketball and badminton courts and other facilities, and is expected to be completed within a year. “This new school will benefit 2,500 children from Amberhai Village, Qutub Vihar, Sarita Vihar, Pochanpur Village, Bhagat Singh Enclave, and nearby areas by providing them with quality education,” she added.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:01 am IST

Related Topics

education / state politics / school

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.