Atishi launches portal to facilitate generation, sale of solar power

Published - November 21, 2024 01:16 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during the launch of the Delhi Solar Portal on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi during the launch of the Delhi Solar Portal on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday launched the ‘Delhi Solar Portal’, which allows consumers to avail of power generation-based incentives for installing rooftop solar power panels and become electricity producers-cum-consumers or “prosumers”.

The CM said installing rooftop solar panels could help those with a monthly consumption of over 400 units to get zero bills.

Currently, domestic consumers receive zero bills for up to 200 units of monthly consumption while a 50% subsidy is given for those consuming 201-400 units.

Ms. Atishi said when her government notified the Delhi Solar Policy 2023 in March this year, it was flooded with queries.

“Citizens can now access all the information on rooftop solar panels through the portal from the comfort of their homes,” the CM said.

She added that upon installing the panels, the city residents will be eligible to apply for subsidies and net metering on the portal. “Net metering means if you consume 400 units of electricity but generate 300 units from solar power, you will need to pay only for 100 units,” said Ms. Atishi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the Delhi government had based its solar policy on the Centre’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

