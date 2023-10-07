ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi inspects MCD school, chides teachers for tardiness

October 07, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - NEW DELHI

Filthy conditions in schools expose 15 years of BJP’s mismanagement in civic body, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Education Minister Atishi during her inspection of the MCD school in Jahangirpuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday asked teachers to be punctual and fulfil their professional responsibilities.

Her remarks came after a surprise inspection of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school at G Block, Jahangirpuri.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ms. Atishi said the school’s premises were “immersed in garbage and filth” and 13 of its 15 teachers were absent at 8 a.m. when the classes started. “The principal also comes late. There are desks in the school, but the children are made to sit on the floor,” she posted.

The Minister directed Education Department officials to take strict action against the teachers and the principal for dereliction of duty. She also asked the Deputy Director of Education to address the issues at the school and sought a report explaining the poor conditions.

“If cleanliness and teacher punctuality issues persist in any of the schools after this week, harsh consequences will follow for the officials,” Ms. Atishi said.

“These schools and their filthy conditions expose 15 years of the BJP’s mismanagement [in the MCD], demonstrating that education was never a priority for the it. However, such negligence will no longer be tolerated under AAP,” she added.

Since AAP came to power in the civic body, Ms. Atishi has been inspecting MCD schools promised to develop them to bring them on par with Delhi government schools.

