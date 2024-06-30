GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atishi inspects Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, says water supply to be normal soon

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2

Updated - June 30, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 06:15 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi inspects the pumping house of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which got flooded, damaging the motors, due to rains, in New Delhi.

Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi inspects the pumping house of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which got flooded, damaging the motors, due to rains, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on June 30 instructed officials to repair the pump house at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant that was flooded due to heavy rains and ensure that such problems do not recur.

In a post in Hindi on 'X' after inspecting the Chandrawal water treatment plant, she said that unexpected rains flooded the pumping house of the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant, damaging the motors.

"Due to this, [water] supply was disrupted in many parts of Central Delhi. Jal Board has worked quickly to resolve this problem and the plant has almost 80% been repaired. Water the supply will be back to normal soon," Ms. Atishi said.

"Inspected the plant today and ordered officials to repair the pump house as soon as possible, and with joint inspection ensure that this problem does not recur in any plant in the future," she said.

The national capital was brought to its knees on Friday morning as 228.1 mm of rainfall on the first day of monsoon, the highest for the month of June since 1936, submerged several parts of the city and claimed multiple lives.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Delhi and has put the city on "orange alert" till July 2.

