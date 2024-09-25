Atishi holds out an olive branch to bureaucracy, says let’s work together

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday asked senior officials to work together with her government to live up to people’s expectations, striking a conciliatory note in the backdrop of repeated confrontations with bureaucrats over the implementation of welfare plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, we will provide full support to officials,” she said at a meeting with the Delhi government’s senior bureaucrats, a day after taking charge as the Delhi Chief Minister.

Her comments assume significance as the implementation of several flagship schemes have been stuck for months now, including the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ under which ₹1,000 will be deposited in the account of women over 18 every month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government is likely to push for the scheme’s rollout ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll slated for February next year.

Uneasy relationship

On several occasions in the past, Delhi Ministers had accused bureaucrats of disobeying their orders at the behest of the BJP and Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The uneasy relationship stems from the controversy over the control of Delhi government bureaucrats, whose transfers and postings were placed under the Centre-appointed L-G through a parliamentary Act last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has repeatedly attacked officials over a range of issues, including the maintenance of drains, the Delhi Jal Board’s fund crunch and the “poor condition” of civic infrastructure during the monsoon.

However, the Chief Minister sought their cooperation at the meeting, saying they and her government are accountable to people.

“We all rely on the taxes paid by the people of Delhi. So, it is our responsibility to provide them with the best possible services and fulfil our responsibilities with complete integrity,” Ms. Atishi said, according to an official statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a government, it is our duty to ensure that government services reach even the last person in line and that the government lives up to their expectations. In this regard, the Delhi government and officials will work together to ensure that every person in need receives government services and can live with dignity,” she added.

CM visits temple

Ms. Atishi also offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

AAP national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleagues are known to visit the temple to mark significant occasions. Mr. Kejriwal had visited the temple after his release on bail from Tihar Jail earlier month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister also recited the Hanuman Chalisa on the occasion and offered holy water to the ‘Shivling’, the Chief Minister’s Office said in an official statement.

Later, the CM said in a post on X, “Took blessings of Hanumanji at the Prachin Hanuman Mandir located at Connaught Place. In the last 2 years, many conspiracies were hatched against AAP, Delhi government, the people of Delhi and our leader Arvind Kejriwal. But Lord Hanuman protected us from every crisis.”

“This is my prayer to ‘Sankat Mochan’ that his blessings always remain with us and we keep working for the people of Delhi, and after the upcoming election, once again Arvind Kejriwalji assumes charge as the Chief Minister,” she added.

‘No work, only drama’

Meanwhile, hitting out at the CM, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said she had taken the oath of office four days ago but people are still “unable to understand” when she would start working. He said since becoming the CM, Ms. Atishi indulged in drama while her government performed “zero work”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.