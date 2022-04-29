Atishi highlights AAP’s governance model in UN address

Delhi government charges the highest power rates, has blocked all Central government schemes: Bidhuri

While addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday on the achievements of the Delhi government, AAP Kalkaji MLA Atishi said the AAP Delhi government had delivered egalitarian development keeping in mind the factors of sustainability and fiscal prudence.

Challenging her claims in the UNGA address, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri challenged Ms. Atishi to a debate on what the AAP Delhi government claimed it had delivered and the ground reality.

‘Honest and committed’

“From the early 90s, there has been a growing belief that the provision of education, health care, water, and electricity to all citizens is far too expensive so governments, especially in the developing world, have started withdrawing from the services,” Ms. Atishi said in her address. She then sought to highlight how, in the last seven years, the Delhi government had turned this conventional wisdom on its head based on its “honest and committed work.”

“In a city of 30 million residents, we have shown that we can do both — provide high-quality public services while running a fiscally responsible government. We now have 24x7 electricity and more than 1,500 residential areas in Delhi have got piped water supply for the first time,” she added.

“Government schools have been performing better than private schools for the last five years and Mohalla clinics are providing free healthcare to citizens at a low cost to the government,” she also said.

Congratulating Atishi for her UNGA address, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was a moment of pride for the country.

Opposition challenges

Opposing the Kalkaji MLA’s statements, Mr. Bidhuri said, “Ms. Atishi did not even get the actual population of the Capital correct during her address. And as far as the claims in her speech are concerned, I challenge her to a debate on the reality of those promises.”

“Delhi charges the highest power rates in the country — both to domestic and commercial consumers — and has blocked all Central government welfare measures from reaching the citizens of the Capital,” he added.