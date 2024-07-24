Atishi gets bail in defamation case lodged by BJP leader

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Finance Minister Atishi in a defamation case lodged against her by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader over her “MLAs poaching” claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister appeared before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court and submitted a bail bond of ₹20,000.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed the case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi, citing comments made by the two alleging that the BJP had “tried to poach” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in return for cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the court did not summon the CM, saying no prima facie offence was established against Mr. Kejriwal. Lodging the defamation case, Mr. Kapoor had said that the leaders tried to gain “political mileage” and defame the BJP through such “malicious or scandalous” statements.

In his plea, Mr. Kapoor had sought an apology from the Minister on TV and social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.