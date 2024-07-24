GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Atishi gets bail in defamation case lodged by BJP leader

Published - July 24, 2024 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A court here on Tuesday granted bail to Delhi Finance Minister Atishi in a defamation case lodged against her by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader over her “MLAs poaching” claim.

The Minister appeared before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court and submitted a bail bond of ₹20,000.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor had filed the case against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Ms. Atishi, citing comments made by the two alleging that the BJP had “tried to poach” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators in return for cash.

However, the court did not summon the CM, saying no prima facie offence was established against Mr. Kejriwal. Lodging the defamation case, Mr. Kapoor had said that the leaders tried to gain “political mileage” and defame the BJP through such “malicious or scandalous” statements.   

In his plea, Mr. Kapoor had sought an apology from the Minister on TV and social media.

 

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / politics

