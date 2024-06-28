GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Atishi discharged from hospital

Published - June 28, 2024 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

 Delhi Water Minister Atishi was on Thursday discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was admitted two days ago after her health deteriorated during an indefinite fast she had undertaken to get the city’s “rightful share” of the Yamuna water from Haryana.

A hospital source said she was discharged at 10.30 a.m. Her condition is stable and mild weakness is expected for a few days till she fully recovers, he said.

Ms. Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21 amid a severe water crisis in the Capital, alleging the non-release of the city’s full share of river water by Haryana, a charge denied by the neighbouring State.

  Her sugar levels had dropped sharply after which she was admitted to the hospital ICU, from where she was shifted to a normal ward.

  Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI (M) had extended support to her demand.

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.