Atishi discharged from hospital

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was on Thursday discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital, where she was admitted two days ago after her health deteriorated during an indefinite fast she had undertaken to get the city’s “rightful share” of the Yamuna water from Haryana.

A hospital source said she was discharged at 10.30 a.m. Her condition is stable and mild weakness is expected for a few days till she fully recovers, he said.

Ms. Atishi had begun her hunger strike on June 21 amid a severe water crisis in the Capital, alleging the non-release of the city’s full share of river water by Haryana, a charge denied by the neighbouring State.

Her sugar levels had dropped sharply after which she was admitted to the hospital ICU, from where she was shifted to a normal ward.

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI (M) had extended support to her demand.