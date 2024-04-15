Atishi demands DJB CEO’s suspension after quarrel over water leaves woman dead

April 15, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST

Water Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, seeking the suspension of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO, two days after a woman was stabbed to death by a 15-year-old girl following a quarrel over the filling of water from a common tap in north-east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar.

The minor girl has been apprehended by the police.

Ms. Atishi also urged the L-G to institute an independent inquiry into the “acts of omission and commission of the Chief Secretary as well as officers of the Finance Department, Urban Development Department and the DJB”.

She claimed that their actions led to a situation where the DJB lacked funds to execute essential water-related works.

“The CM had given clear directions and a road map was provided for improving the water supply in Delhi but despite repeated instructions from the Water Minister to the CEO of the DJB and the Chief Secretary, no action has been taken,” the letter read.

She said the negligence of DJB officers led to the woman’s death due to water-related violence. “This negligence is criminal and demands exemplary action,” she said.

Meanwhile, a police official said many incidents involving fights over the filling of water have been reported from the area in the past.

He said as the supply is restricted to limited time everyday, people often quarrel with each other while fetching water.

The officer said they had received information about the Farsh Bazar incident at 10.59 p.m. on Friday. The caller had told the police that his 34-year-old wife Soni was stabbed in the stomach.

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said the victim had also received at least two to three cuts on her left hand and a small wound on her stomach.

She was immediately taken to Hedgewar Hospital, where she was declared brought dead by doctors, the police said.

“During the initial probe, we found that Soni and her husband Satbir had a fight with their neighbour’s wife and her 15-year-old daughter over the filing of water from a common tap on the first floor of a house,” the DCP said.

