Atishi bowls another bouncer at Gambhir, asks for open debate

The Aam Aadmi Party’s East Delhi candidate, Atishi, on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to direct police to file an FIR against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for allegedly distributing pamphlets without the printer’s name, quantity, thus, violating the modal code of conduct.

She submitted a written complaint to the EC and challenged Mr. Gambhir, who is contesting from the same constituency, for an open debate. In the letter, Ms. Atishi said: “This is the third time in a row that Mr. Gambhir has violated the model code of conduct. Such continued blatant disregard for EC is contrary to the spirit of democracy and endangers the free and fair process of elections. Only an exemplary punishment can deter such continued wilful violation. In light of this violation, I request you to take strong action and ask the police to file an FIR against him. I hope you will give my complaint the most urgent consideration.”

During a press conference on Monday, Ms. Atishi said, “His lack of ability to fight an election is coming out everyday.” On Sunday, Ms. Atishi had written to the EC seeking a 72-hour campaign ban against the former cricketer for conducting a roadshow without permission.

Earlier, AAP had said Mr. Gambhir possess two voter ID cards and filed a complaint against him in a Delhi court. “We will approach the EC about the voter ID cards after casting of votes in Delhi. He will be disqualified,” she said on Monday.

She said that Mr. Gambhir should publicly debate on the works done by AAP in the last four years for the development of East Delhi and works one by BJP MP Maheish Giri, in the past year in East Delhi.

Five questions

“I want to ask Mr. Gambhir five questions. What did BJP do for women’s safety in the past 5 years? What did he do for affordable housing? What did he do to stop sealing? What did he do for choosing an alternative for the Ghazipur landfill site? What did Mr. Giri do for the promised East Delhi campus [DU]?” she asked.