Atishi at mega PTM: will make MCD schools world-class

July 23, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

Schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) on Saturday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with some students of MCD schools in Kalkaji and Indira Kalyan Vihar, Okhla, as well as their parents.

Ms. Atishi said the increasing participation of parents shows that they, along with teachers, are becoming attentive to their children’s education and future.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, education became our top priority, resulting in all Delhi government schools becoming excellent. Here, children from all sections of society are receiving world-class education. Now, we are bringing similar changes to MCD schools and working towards making them world-class too,” the Minister said.

“Mega PTMs are crucial because the responsibility for children’s education and progress does not solely lie with one person. Our children will progress when teachers and parents will work together and focus on their education. In this direction, mega PTMs are bringing parents and teachers together,” she added.

