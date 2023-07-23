ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi at mega PTM: will make MCD schools world-class

July 23, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

Minister says mega PTMs bringing parents and teachers together to focus on children’s education

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Minister Atishi (centre) and Mayor Shelly Oberoi meeting the students and parents at a school during the mega PTM on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) on Saturday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Mayor Shelly Oberoi interacted with some students of MCD schools in Kalkaji and Indira Kalyan Vihar, Okhla, as well as their parents.

Ms. Atishi said the increasing participation of parents shows that they, along with teachers, are becoming attentive to their children’s education and future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, education became our top priority, resulting in all Delhi government schools becoming excellent. Here, children from all sections of society are receiving world-class education. Now, we are bringing similar changes to MCD schools and working towards making them world-class too,” the Minister said.

“Mega PTMs are crucial because the responsibility for children’s education and progress does not solely lie with one person. Our children will progress when teachers and parents will work together and focus on their education. In this direction, mega PTMs are bringing parents and teachers together,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US