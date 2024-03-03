Atishi asks Delhi Chief Secretary to release funds for school buildings as per High Court’s orders

March 03, 2024 01:01 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to ensure the release of funds to the Public Works Department (PWD) for the construction of six government schools by March, 6, in adherence with the deadline set by the Delhi High Court on February 1 after it expressed discontent with the delay in the same.

The Minister also demanded that all concerned departments work around the clock for the next four days to ensure that they funds reach the PWD ahead of the upcoming hearing in the high court.

Ms. Atishi’s directions come after the Chief Secretary requested an extension of four weeks to resolve the issue. “Asking for further time would be inappropriate and would seem disrespectful to the court. It is the personal responsibility of the Chief Secretary to ensure that these timelines are adhered to,” she said.

In November last year, a social rights group had filed a Public Interest Litigation plea in the high court, seeking directions to the Delhi government to hand over possession of six newly-constructed school buildings to Delhi government schools. The petitioner had also sought directions to the State government to approve the payment of ₹16.67 crore to the PWD so as to complete the handover and possession of the buildings. The petitioner had stated that thousands of students have been deprived of the benefit of six newly-constructed buildings for the last two years due to the inaction of the authorities.

The newly constructed buildings are in Mukundpur, Bakhtawarpur, Lancer Road, Rani Bagh, Rohini, and Punjab Khore.