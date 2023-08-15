ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi asks Chief Secy. to act against corrupt officials in SDM offices

August 15, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi 

The Minister has sought the formation a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi issued a communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in this regard. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Delhi Vigilance Minister Atishi on Monday directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take action against officials allegedly asking for bribe in SDM offices across the city and submit a report within a week.

The Minister, in a communication to Mr. Kumar, asked that a team be formed comprising senior IAS and DANICS officers to inspect the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices.

“This team should visit all SDM offices within the next week and conduct an on-site inspection to uncover any instances of corrupt practices,” she said.

Ms. Atishi added that people complained during public hearings that some officials were demanding bribes to expedite their work related to various certificates issued by the Revenue Department.

“This is deeply distressing as SDM offices play a pivotal role in delivering essential services to citizens. These offices handle crucial documents such as income certificates and caste certificates,” Ms. Atishi said.

“Any illicit transactions in these offices will disproportionately impact the most vulnerable and marginalised individuals,” she added.

