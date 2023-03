Atishi approves ₹39 crore project to revamp roads

March 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi approved two road strengthening projects worth ₹39.16 crore in the city on Monday. Under the projects, stretches from Andheria Mor to NH 48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra flyover to Burari flyover on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi will get a facelift. The government has roped in IIT Roorkee to prepare blueprints for the revamp of these roads. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Delhi / public works & infrastructure / civic infrastructure

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.