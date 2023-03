March 30, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi approved two road strengthening projects worth ₹39.16 crore in the city on Monday. Under the projects, stretches from Andheria Mor to NH 48 on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road and Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra flyover to Burari flyover on Outer Ring Road in north Delhi will get a facelift. The government has roped in IIT Roorkee to prepare blueprints for the revamp of these roads.