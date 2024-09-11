ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi announces 100 additional seats for girl students under Delhi government’s coaching scheme

Published - September 11, 2024 11:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday announced that a 100 seats, exclusively for girl students, will be added to the existing seats under the Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vidyarthi Coaching Yojana (Chief Minister’s Super Talented Students Coaching Scheme).

Under the scheme, 300 students of classes nine and eleven in Delhi government schools are selected for free training for the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at coaching institutes every year. To avail the scheme, students have to qualify an entrance examination and secure their seats.

While interacting with students, Ms. Atishi said, “A talented child can be born in any family. But the lack of money should never come in the way of children’s talent. That is why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started this scheme.”

“This passion is most prevalent in girls. Therefore, from the coming year, we will increase 100 seats for girls under this scheme so that they can give wings to their dreams, based on their passion,” she added.

Taking a shot at the announcement, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that with the Assembly election around the corner, Ms. Atishi is promoting “false propaganda” regarding the education model. He claimed that only 25% of Delhi government schools offer science education, adding that it is misleading to make students dream of studying in engineering and medical colleges with the given statistics.

