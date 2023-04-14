Atishi accuses L-G of trying to stop power subsidy in Capital

April 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Power Minister Atishi accused Lieutenant-Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena of wanting to stop the electricity subsidy that is benefiting lakhs of consumers in the city.

Ms. Atishi tweeted that despite repeatedly seeking an appointment with the L-G to request him to pass the file on the power subsidy, she, an elected representative, was unable to get an appointment with him.

“There is an emergency situation in NCT of Delhi as lakhs of consumers may not get their electricity subsidy since the file with the Cabinet decision on the issue has not been returned by the L-G office”, she wrote in the letter to Mr. Saxena, requesting him to clear the file and not cause further distress to lakhs of households in the Capital.

A source from the Raj Niwas called the Power Minister’s claims misleading and false. “A request has been received today from her office at 12:26 p.m. and is under consideration. The L-G has not refused to meet her”, the source said.