At Yamuna pilot project launch,CM credits BJP Union Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday gave “90% credit” to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for a pilot project to store Yamuna floodwaters in reservoirs along the floodplains in the city.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Shekhawat inaugurated the pilot project, under which water overflowing from the Yamuna during monsoons will be stored in a large reservoir, which will help to recharge the groundwater.

“We thank Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat wholeheartedly and 90% credit for starting this project goes to him. From the first discussion with him till all the permissions, he ensured everything was done within time,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that the Union Minister comes from a farming background and “it is a matter of happiness” that he immediately understood the Delhi government’s proposal.

The Delhi government had to get permission from the Central government for the project.

A 1.5 to 2 metre-deep pond, spread across 25 acre, will be built under the pilot project. “We have already acquired 10 acre and we expect to complete the work in the next 10 days,” said an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, which is heading the project.

“No construction or use of cement will be involved and regular flow of Yamuna will not be touched,” Mr. Kejriwal had earlier said about the project.

‘Delhi model’

“This is a unique experiment. I congratulate you and I want this pilot project to be a success. In the coming time, this pilot project can become a Delhi model to be showcased not only in India but also across the world,” Mr. Shekhawat said, according to an official statement.

He stressed the need for rainwater conservation and judicious use and recycling of water.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Kejriwal said: “Today the world is facing water crisis and our pilot project will show the way as to how to resolve the major problem of depleting groundwater.”

The data from the pilot project, including percolation of water and its direction, would be analysed to take a call on expanding the project to other areas.