At Singhu border, kirtans replace protest speeches

Groups from Amritsar, Chandigarh came to site to perform

The crowd at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border on Monday morning sat mesmerised in front of the stage. For the past two days, spiritual sermons replaced speeches and announcements for donations.

Protesting farmers on Sunday and Monday commemorated the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s family and continued with kirtan, vichar and katha.

Over 20 groups from Amritsar’s Golden Temple and a popular one from Chandigarh had come to perform kirtan at the site. “We have come here voluntarily and in support of the farmers. We stand by them,” said Hazoori Ragi Shi Darbad Sahib Bhai Devinder Singh.

Chandigarh’s Kawisher Jatha’s Bhai Mehal Singh, who had come with his sons, has performed across the country and abroad. “The most important aspect of this protest is that it is peaceful...They are not causing any inconvenience to anyone. In fact, are feeding people and taking care of their needs,” said Mr. Mehal’s son Gurlal Singh (28).

“This event doesn’t mean it’s a religious protest. It’s in the honour of a Sikh Guru. No one from any other State has told us that they have a problem with it,” said a farmer leader, who didn’t wish to be named. The event attracted scores of locals.

Two women and their children from Tilak Nagar — who came to the site on Monday — said they had come for the kirtan and also wanted to mark their presence at the protest.

“We believe in Guru Gobind Singhji and when we got to know about the kirtan, we wanted to pay a visit,” said an attendee, Amarjeet Kaur (65). A farmer from Haryana, Sahab Singh, said he and his fellow farmers don’t understand the language but support the event. “We all know only one language — farming,” he said. At the protest site on Monday, farmers and visitors were in for a surprise with green coloured jalebis (sweet).

Another highlight was dudh ka theka — an initiative by a Ludhiana-based organisation. “Punjab was becoming infamous for drugs and alcohol, so we started putting up doodh ka langar outside wine shops and named it dudh ka theka,” said Gurpreet Singh, a volunteer.