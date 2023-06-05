At Ranchi varsity, only 18 teachers for 350 students of local languages

June 05, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST

The Tribal and Regional Languages (TRL) Department at Ranchi University is facing an acute shortage of teachers at the postgraduate (PG) level. The requirement is of 45 teachers, but only 18 are currently employed to teach 350 students.

Five tribal languages (Santhali, Mundari, Kurukh, Ho, Khadia) and four regional languages (Nagpuri, Kurmali, Khortha, Panchpargania), all mostly spoken in Jharkhand, are taught.

“We are facing difficulties as far as teachers are concerned, but nothing is in our hands as PG teachers are appointed by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission,” said Hari Oraon, director of TRL.

When the department began in 1980, there were over 600 students, the numbers bolstered by the allowance to admit those with any degree. This changed in 2022, when only a student graduating in the language could be admitted to the PG degree course.

In what was seen as a boost to native languages in the State, in 2021, the academic council of Ranchi University approved the proposal of separate departments for each of the nine.

Parvati Munda, who is pursuing a PG degree in Mundari, said it’s difficult for students because of the absence of teachers. “There are only three teachers for Mundari to teach 32 students in the fourth semester. We cannot change our language and opt for any other. If there’s no proper teaching, it is going to be difficult to pass the exam,” she said.

Another student, Chandan Kumar, pursuing a PG degree in Khortha, said, “I have come to Ranchi from Giridih district, but felt disappointed when I found that teachers are not regular. My father is a farmer, and I am the eldest son with three younger sisters,” he said. He stays in the hostel with three others in the same room, to save money. “I have struggled a lot to reach this place,” Mr. Kumar said.

Plugging gaps

To fill the gap, research scholars and teachers from private colleges are also invited to teach. However, Priyanka Minz, a student of Kurukh, said visiting faculty is unable to complete the course on time.

With the lack of teachers, Anjali Kerketta, pursuing an MA in Khadia, felt apprehensive about being able to pass NET (National Eligibility Test) to qualify as a college teacher, one the few job opportunities for those learning regional and tribal languages.

Mary S. Soreng teaches Santhali, Ho, and Khadia. “I teach students three languages because there is a shortage of teachers. I have to abide by what my senior tells me,” she said.

Under the New Education Policy, there is an emphasis on imparting primary education in the mother tongue. Tribal and regional languages are taught in high school, and over the past two years there has been recruitment of over 100 teachers. However, this hasn’t been extended to the university level.

