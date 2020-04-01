At least three doctors from different Delhi hospitals test positive for COVID-19

At least three doctors belonging to different Delhi hospitals and two doctors of Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics have tested positive for COVID-19 so far in the city, according to officials.

But only one of the doctors has been confirmed to be infected by the virus while treating patients.

A resident doctor from the Biochemistry Department of Safdarjung Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, according to sources at the hospital.

Also, her husband, a senior resident at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, Pusa Road, had later tested positive. He works in the Pediatrics Department and they are residents of South Delhi.

While it is alleged that the doctor working at Safdarjung Hospital contracted the infection while treating COVID-19 patients, the hospital hasn’t confirmed it. According to sources, she is a third-year post-graduate student of the Biochemistry Department.

Another doctor working at the Delhi State Cancer Insitute has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Wednesday and added that the hospital has been shut and is being sanitized.

Apart from these, earlier this month, a 49-year-old male doctor, who works at an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC), had tested positive, after a person infected with the virus consulted him at a private clinic.

Later, the doctor's wife, a 48-year-old, who is also a doctor at an AAMC, had tested positive for COVID-19.