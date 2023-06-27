HamberMenu
Police arrest five in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan robbery case

CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted a car and looted about ₹2 lakh from the delivery agent

June 27, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Motorcycle-borne robbers loot a delivery agent and his associate inside Pragati Maidan tunnel at gunpoint, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2023.

Motorcycle-borne robbers loot a delivery agent and his associate inside Pragati Maidan tunnel at gunpoint, in New Delhi, on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five people have been arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, police said on June 27.

CCTV footage received by the Delhi Police showed four motorcycle-borne men intercepted a car and looted about ₹2 lakh from the delivery agent of Omiya Enterprises, Chandni Chowk, and his associate on Saturday. The incident happened when they were going towards Gurugram in a taxi to deliver the money.

The 22-second video shows the four men following the taxi on two motorcycles and intercepting it inside the tunnel as other vehicles passed by.

As the taxi stopped, the two men, wearing helmets, got off the motorcycles. One of them went towards the driver's side and the other to the rear door on the other side and whipped out their pistols. All four were wearing helmets.

The footage then showed both the car gates open and the man at the rear end being handed over a black-coloured handbag, apparently carrying money. The two then quickly hopped onto their waiting motorcycle and accelerate away with their accomplices.

Five accused have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said.

