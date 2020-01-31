At least 300 protesters detained while trying to form human chain

Hundreds of people, who attempted to form a human chain between Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, Lal Quila and Shanti Van to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary, were detained by police personnel on Thursday.

Police had earlier denied permission for the demonstration. Despite this, several people made their way to these spots to observe a minute of silence at 5.17 p.m., the time Gandhi was shot, after which they sang the national anthem.

Large number of security personnel were deployed at these sites and on the road leading up to Raj Ghat, where individuals were being stopped and checked, while vehicles were being let through. Police personnel claimed that Raj Ghat had been shut.

Among those detained include those who tried to make their way to the protest site as well as those who made a human chain.

At Delhi gate, Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav and activist and lawyer Prashant Bhushan were reportedly picked up after singing the national anthem and ending their demonstration. CPI leader D. Raja was detained from Raj Ghat.

Police officials said that at least 300 people had been detained, but were released later.

While scores of people forming a human chain were picked up form Raj Ghat, police allowed certain political leaders such as Prashanth Karat, Sitram Yechury, Brinda Karat and others to remain, who stood in a line holding up a poster with a picture of Mahatma Gandhi stating “Nafrath chodo Bharath Jodo” and “No to CAA/NPR/NRC.”

The demonstrators observed a minute silence at 5.17 p.m. and sang the national anthem after which they dispersed.

“We are here of the hope that our Constitution and the unity of our country will be protected,” Mr. Yechury said.