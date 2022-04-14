At least 15 kids among 44 new Covid cases in Noida; active infections crosses 100-mark

Students leave with their parents after attending the Delhi Public School, in Noida on April 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 14, 2022 15:19 IST

68 samples were being sent for genome sequencing

Forty-four people, including 15 children, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the health department in Noida said on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the district has crossed the 100-mark to reach 121 now, it said.

According to the official figures, 44 people tested positive for the infection since Wednesday 6 a.m., while 13 have got cured during the period.

"Of the new cases, 15 children were found positive. None of these children were reported from any school," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sunil Kumar Sharma said.

The CMO said 68 samples were being sent on Thursday to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, for genome sequencing.

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptom of COVID-19 for timely treatment.

"If any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email cmogbnr@gmail.com" ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time," the advisory stated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,787 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.