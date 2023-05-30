At Jantar Mantar protest, Kuki-Zomi women seek President’s Rule in Manipur

May 30, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:13 am IST - New Delhi

Amid fresh violence in Manipur in the ongoing clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi people, around 500 Manipuri Kuki-Zo women in Delhi NCR on Monday staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, demanding that President’s Rule (Article 356 of the Constitution) be imposed in the State as an immediate measure to control the violence.

The women, most of whom still have family and friends in different parts of Manipur, had decided to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar as a desperate call for the Union government to strongly intervene and end the violence, which, they alleged, was being perpetrated with assistance from State government law enforcement officials.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to be in Manipur for the next three days to assess the security situation. In the violence that began in Churachandpur district on May 3, at least 115 people have been killed so far, several villages (both Kuki and Meitei) have been burnt down, and sporadic clashes have erupted between security forces and armed groups from both Kuki-Zomi and Meitei communities.

The protesters had gathered under the banner of All Manipur Kuki-Zo Tribal Women, Delhi NCR and insisted that the operation of Article 355 of the Constitution was not enough in the State. In a statement issued late Monday night, the protesters said, “We no longer trust the State government headed by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The genocide that has been going on for 26 days has shown that we can no longer live together.”

Hoinu Touthang, one of the protesters, whose family home is in Churachandpur district, said, “As we speak, there are continuous attempts by Meitei mobs to attack our village in the Sugnu area.” She added that the most immediate appeal of the Kuki-Zo people was for the Centre to “not ignore our plight and help us”.

‘Govt. instigation’

Another protester, a professor and researcher in Delhi, said the conflict between the two communities was a result of consistent “instigation” of radical Meitei groups by the BJP-led government in the State.

The protesters at Jantar Mantar said the conflict had now escalated to a point where men and boys at Kuki villages are choosing to stay back to defend themselves for lack of any other option. “What will one do if you know a mob is coming to attack your homes and people with protection from State forces?” one of the protesters asked.

In addition to this, the protesters maintained that the only possible solution to end the violence was the creation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zomi people. “We realise that this is a long procedure and will take time but in the meantime, it is paramount that President’s Rule is implemented so that the bloodshed can stop,” said the Delhi-based professor.

Further, the protesters insisted that it was clear where the loyalties of Chief Minister Biren Singh, a Meitei, lay. Ms. Touthang added that radical groups like Arambai Tenggol and Meetei Leepun were drawing “power and impunity from the CM”.

The statement went on to squarely blame the ethnic violence on these radical Meitei outfits, which they claimed were backed by the CM and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, who is also the titular king of the State.