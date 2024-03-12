At Dwarka Expressway launch, PM takes dig at Opposition’s ‘negativity’

March 12, 2024 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - Gurugram

The Congress and its “arrogant” INDIA bloc partners have not been able to come to terms with the rapid pace of development under the BJP rule at the Centre and see every achievement from the “lens of negativity”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing a rally here to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 highway projects worth about ₹1 lakh crore, the PM also said the INDIA bloc parties have “lost sleep” over the speed with which massive infrastructure projects are being taken up and delivered.

Though the country has changed, they have not been able to change the way they look at things, the PM said, adding that he alone inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth ₹10 lakh crore over the past two months.

He said while the previous governments made big announcements just to win polls, his government’s focus is on the delivery of promises.

“We work equally hard to complete the projects for which we lay foundation stones. We are not bothered about the elections,” said Mr. Modi, adding that the metro connectivity was expanded from five cities to 21 during his rule.

The Prime Minister also said he can’t think small when it comes to the development of the country. “I only seek enormous [things],” he said, adding that over 25 crore people were pulled out of poverty in the past decade while India became the fifth-largest economy in the world.

“The pits dug by the Congress in the past seven decades are being filled up quickly,” Mr. Modi said,slamming the Opposition party that ruled the major part of the period since the Independence of the country.

The PM said his dream is to see India as a developed nation by 2047. “We will build on the strong foundation laid in the past 10 years. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

₹9,000-crore project

The road projects inaugurated by the PM included a 19-km-long section of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana. The other 10-km stretch of the project falls in Delhi, which is expected to be completed by the year-end.

Envisaged in 2006, the Dwarka Expressway project remained shelved for long due to land acquisition issues. The National Highways Authority of India took it up in 2016 at the request of the Haryana government.

The state-of-the-art expressway, to be completed at a cost of ₹9,000 crore, boasts of the longest and the widest urban road tunnel in the country, which is eight lanes and 3.6 km long.

The tunnel will also showcase the ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhata’ concept, highlighting art and culture of all States and Union Territories.

The construction of the colossal project consumed around two lakh metric tons of steel, which is equivalent to the construction of six Burj Khalifas (the world’s tallest building located in Dubai).