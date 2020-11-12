At Dastkar, artisan tries to reboot business

Kaluram had to become a labourer during lockdown to make ends meet

Kaluram Meghvanshi, 43, sits at his stall of paper mache art pieces, including coasters, showpieces, piggy banks, and name plates.

Pushed into labour work due to lack of prospects during the lockdown, Mr. Meghvanshi is trying to sell whatever is left on the last day of Dastkar — an exhibition by artisans from across the country.

A resident of Rajasthan’s Nalu village, Mr. Meghvanshi travelled to Delhi for the exhibition in order to get back on his feet after a turbulent eight months.

No orders

The artisan said he started his craft over 20 years ago and used designs that women painted on their walls on dried pieces of paper. But ever since the virus outbreak and the consequent lockdown, his work stopped completely.

“For about a month and a half, we were completely holed up at home. Later, when things started opening, there were no orders at all for my pieces,” he said.

In order to run his house of six, Mr. Meghvanshi and his wife enrolled in the 100-day scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee, Act, 2005.

“For the first time in my life, I worked as a labourer. My wife also worked. We had no other option,” he said, adding that his 100 days weren’t completed and the project ended two weeks before that.

Next, the couple took up labour work at a wine factory 30 km from their house. “We used to get ₹200-₹250 a day and spend half of it on petrol to travel 60 km every day on bike”.

In September, Mr. Meghvanshi said the Dastkar team — with whom he has been associated ever since he started his craft — got in touch and asked them if he would like to exhibit his art.

‘Dastkar helped me’

“I refused as I had no money to buy raw material for my art. But they helped me and I agreed. My wife started working at a firecracker manufacturing factory to sustain the family,” he said.

In the last 10 days of the exhibition, Mr. Meghvanshi believes he managed to break even and added that he was able to get back into the business again and doing what he loved.

Others have same story

Not only Mr. Meghvanshi, a few other artisans exhibiting their work at Dastkar also faced hardships during the lockdown and view the exhibition as an opportunity to revive their business.

For Ghanshyam Sharma, a resident of Delhi’s Chhatarpur, it was better to come out of the house than stay locked up with no work. Mr. Sharma has been manufacturing papercraft for the last 10 years and his daughter lost her professor job during the lockdown. He was able to manage as he lives in a joint family.

Zahida Amin, 49, a resident of Kashmir’s Baramulla who was exhibiting her handwork cloth pieces at the exhibition, said her business started picking up only last month. All through the lockdown, she barely managed to pay the salaries of her 56 women employees back home in Kashmir.

Sunil Poddar, a resident of a village in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, who is into the wholesale business of tussar silk sarees, also said that he faced hardship during the lockdown but the response at the exhibition was welcoming.

During the lockdown, Mr. Poddar said he joined hands with NGOs in the village and helped residents with medical needs.