At Burari’s COVID Care Centre, patients get a Zumba surprise

No professionals hired but volunteers, sanitation workers conduct sessions: DM

COVID patients at the Sant Nirankari COVID Care Centre in North Delhi’s Burari were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday evening when suddenly loud music started playing and they were requested to dance a few Zumba moves. It brought smiles on so many faces, said District Magistrate (Central) Akriti Sagar.

Yoga sessions

Ms. Sagar said in the 1,000-bed facility, which is currently treating over 120 patients, yoga sessions take place at 11 a.m. and Zumba at 5 p.m.

The facility had opened around 20 days ago.

She said the doctors here shared feedback that the patients feel depressed because there is nothing to do all day. “They [patients] get bored because there is no source of entertainment. They have mobile phones but most of them are unable to use smartphones properly,” she said.

Ms. Sagar said no professionals are hired as this is a practice for better mental and physical health. The doctors teach civil defence volunteers and sanitation staff, who then walk in wrapped in PPE kits, stand on a pedestal and conduct the sessions. “There is a mike and a speaker set up at the centre using which the doctors manage the sessions,” she said.

Recalling an incident from Wednesday, Ms. Sagar said a patient was due to get discharged but she stayed back for the session and left later.

The DM said she is also planning to tie-up with Delhi University students and professional psychologists because “isolation and staying away from family can take a toll on one’s mind and heart”. However, the plan is yet to materialise, she added.

The facility, Ujala Cygnus group, is attached to Burari Hospital where patients are rushed in case of an emergency. There are 1,000 oxygen concentrators at the facility along with the beds and oxygen cylinders for backup, Ms. Sagar said.