At bail hearing in excise policy case, Sanjay Singh says ‘not a flight risk’

December 07, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

Seeking bail in the money laundering case filed in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday told a court here that he is not a flight risk and has deep roots in the society.

Advocate Mohit Mathur, representing the AAP Rajya Sabha member, submitted before Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case on December 2. This shows there is some kind of finality in collection of evidence which should be the basis for granting bail, he said, adding that Mr. Singh has never been accused of influencing witnesses.

The ED will advance its arguments on Mr. Singh’s bail plea on Saturday.

The Central probe agency had arrested him on October 4, accusing him of playing a key role in formulating and implementing the excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the senior AAP leader to sign the documents authorising his lawyer to represent him in a defamation case in Guwahati.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Mr. Mathur maintained that his client was never an accused in any of the cases related to excise policy filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the agency which started investigation in this case at the first place.

“In all the supplementary chargesheets filed by the agency before my arrest, there was not even a whisper against me, which means there was no evidence with the ED which prompted my arrest. Now, they are saying I received kickbacks, but [the] ED did not say a single word about this money before this court or superior courts in matters pertaining to co-accused Manish Sisodia, when they produced flow-chart of money allegedly being laundered,” the counsel stated.

Mr. Singh, who is considered close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the third senior AAP leader to be arrested in the case. Former Delhi Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested last year while former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested in February this year.

Currently lodged at Tihar jail, Mr. Singh was labelled as one of the ‘key conspirators’ by the ED for being associated to a businessman and key accused, Dinesh Arora.

