At 9.4°C, Delhi’s records coldest morning this season

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 9.4° Celsius on Thursday morning, the lowest this season so far, due to cold winds blowing from snow-capped western Himalayas. The minimum temperature on Thursday was three notches below normal. The city recorded a low of 10.6°Celsius on Wednesday.

Normally, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, records a minimum of 12.3 degrees Celsius from November 19 to November 21.

The average minimum temperature from November 22 to November 26 is 11.3 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of IMD, had earlier said the month of November this year is expected to be the coldest in the last four to five years.

The IMD had earlier predicted a drop in the minimum temperature in Delhi as cold winds have started blowing from hilly regions, which have witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall.

The minimum temperature this month, barring on November 16, has remained 2-3 degree Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover, according to IMD officials.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.