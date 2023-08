August 30, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recorded its highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys on Tuesday. At 68.16 lakh passenger journeys, the number crossed the pre-pandemic record of 66.18 lakh, set on February 10, 2020.

A senior DMRC official said the number of passenger journeys was considerably affected by the pandemic. He said the number reflects the ability of the Delhi Metro to provide safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services.

