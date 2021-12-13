At 6.4 degrees Celsius, city sees season’s coldest night

Air quality was in the ‘poor’ category

The Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below normal and the coldest night of the season. The maximum temperature settled at 23.9 degrees Celsius.

The Met department has forecast that the night temperatures are likely to stay low for the next few days with partly cloudy sky and dry weather.

The AQI in the Capital was in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 254. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) says that on December 13 and 14, winds are likely to be low to moderate with partially cloud conditions, keeping the air quality in the ‘poor’ level during noon time or the ‘lower end of very poor’ category during night and early morning hours. It added that from December 15, the air quality is likely to improve due to relatively high wind speed but in the ‘poor’ or the ‘lower end of very poor’ category.

The weather forecast for Monday shows “partly cloudy sky with mist or shallow fog in the morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely yo be around 24 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.”