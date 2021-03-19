At 607, cityreports highestvirus cases inover 2 months

New Delhi

19 March 2021 00:36 IST

City sees 607 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Delhi witnessed 607 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest in over two months, taking the total number of cases to 6,45,632, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

One death was reported, taking the total number of deaths to 10,949. A total of 80,253 tests were done in a day. Of the total cases, 6,31,759 people have recovered and there are 2,924 active cases.

40,564 vaccinated

Meanwhile, a total of 40,564 beneficiaries took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Thursday and there was one minor Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi has the lowest positivity rate as compared to other major States. He also said Delhi's testing capacity is five times that of the national average.

“The positivity rate is between 0.6-0.8% and since the past 2 months, it is under 1%. For the past 5 months, it has been under 5%. Today, Delhi has a positivity rate of only 0.6%,” he said.