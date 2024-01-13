ADVERTISEMENT

At 3.6 degrees Celsius, Delhi records coldest morning this winter

January 13, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 12:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said

PTI

Children wait to receive food during a ‘langar’, in New Delhi, on January 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi on January 13 recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 3.6 degrees Celsius and thick fog blanketed several parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On Friday, the National Capital had recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest in five years.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to settle around 19 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The visibility at Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's main weather station, was 200 metres at 5:30 am, it said.

According to the Railways, 18 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to six hours due to the fog.

Cold wave grips Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 3 degrees Celsius

According to the IMD, very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, between 51 and 200 metres is dense, between 201 and 500 metres moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 365 at 9 a.m., according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US