At 3.4°C, city records coldest day

Air quality in the Capital in ‘very poor’ category on Sunday

The mercury continued to dip on Sunday with the Capital recording its coldest minimum temperature — 3.4 degree Celsius — for the season. This was five degrees colder than the normal for this time of the year.

On Saturday, the city recorded 3.9 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 22.4 degree Celsius, which was normal for the season.

The Meteorological department said cold wave conditions have persisted here as icy cold winds continued to blow towards the plains from the Himalayas. The weather station at Lodhi Road showed that it was the coldest area in the Capital with a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius. The coldest area during the day was Palam where the maximum touched 20.5 degrees Celsius.

The forecast for December 21 reads: “Partly cloudy sky with mist/shallow fog in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 22 and six degrees Celsius. The extended forecast shows that there will be mainly clear skies with cold wave-like conditions till December 25. Moderate fog in the morning is forecast for December 22 while dense fog in the morning is forecast for December 23 and 24.”

The air quality in the Capital was in the “very poor”category on Sunday with an average AQI of 321 based on the readings from 34 monitoring stations across the city.

Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida were also in the “very poor” category while Gurugram and Faridabad were in the “poor category”.