At 31.4oC, city records highest minimum temperature

The Capital recorded the highest minimum temperature of the year on Wednesday at 31.4 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees below normal and a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees above normal. The maximum temperature was equal to the highest recorded this season on April 28.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly clear sky with strong surface winds on June 10. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 41-31 degrees Celsius respectively. However, relief from the heat is expected over the weekend with light rain and strong winds being forecast. The city has not recorded any heat wave so far this summer.