At 13.4°C, city sees coldest day of season

NEW DELHI

11 November 2021 00:40 IST

Minimum temperature recorded was one degree colder than normal

The minimum temperature in the Capital on Wednesday settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius, one degree colder than normal and the lowest this season so far.

The Met Department said the temperature is likely to plunge further to 11 degrees Celsius by November 16. The maximum temperature settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast clear skies over the next few days with calm winds blowing from the Himalayas, which will ensure a sustained drop in temperature.

Advertising

Advertising

The weather stations at Mungeshpur and Lodhi Road recorded minimum temperatures of 12.7 and 13.2 degrees Celsius. Palam recorded a minimum of 15.5 degrees Celsius.

Last year, the lowest minimum temperature for the month was recorded on November 23 at 6.3 degrees Celsius., which was the lowest minimum temperature recorded for the month in over a decade.