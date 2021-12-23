At 125, city reports highest virus cases in six months

New Delhi

23 December 2021 00:27 IST

Active count crosses 600 mark

Continuing the upward trend, 125 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest in six months, taking the total number of cases to 14,42,515, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi Government on Wednesday.

There was no COVID-19-related death in the last 24 hours and the total number of deaths stood at 25,102. Of the total cases, 14,16,789 people have recovered and there are 624 active cases.

On June 22, 134 cases were reported.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 63,313 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.20%, which is also the highest in more than five months. It has remained the same for the last three days.

Both new cases and the positivity rate have been increasing for more than a week now.

After a peak in November last year, the number of new COVID-19 cases fell through December last year, January and most of February. From mid-April people started finding it difficult to find beds in hospitals and the positivity peaked at 36.2% on April 22 and since then, it has stayed below it.

The highest number of daily new cases in Delhi till now was reported on April 20, when 28,325 cases were reported.