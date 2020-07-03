At 1,178, Gurugram witnesses a dip in active COVID-19 cases

While the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 per day has gone down in Gurugram over the past few days, the number of those being discharged has increased, bringing down the number of active patients.

Of the total 5,699 patients having tested positive for the virus so far, 77% have recovered. Only 1,178 cases are now active, including 797 people in home isolation.

This information was given by Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh, in a joint press conference on Friday with Divisional Commissioner Ashok Sangwan, Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri and DCP (Headquarter) Nitika.

Mr. Singh said only 9% of the total people infected so far were in hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said the timely discharge of the recovered patients and the low rate of infection had led to high recovery rate even as the number of tests per day had gone up.

Ms. Nikita said that 6,000 people were issued challans by the police for not wearing mask. She added that 2,000 police personnel were deployed for COVID-19 management-related work and 80 out of them had been tested and found to have contracted the infection so far. However, only 14 of these were active cases.

She informed that the police had received a list of 1,500 people from the MCG for contact tracing and around 1,200 were located. Ms. Nikita added that the names and addresses of 270 were found to be wrong.

Mr. Sangwan made an appeal to the people to get their COVID-19 test done in case they had symptoms, adding that the Rapid Antigen Test was being conducted free of cost. He added that more than 2,000 tests were being conducted every day in the district.

Out of the total 1,486 beds earmarked for the COVID-19 patients in Gurugram, 375 beds were occupied, said Mr. Khatri. Similarly 102 ICU beds and 38 ventilators are also filled. As many as 192 ICU beds and 92 ventilators are reserved for those infected. All hospitals put together, Gurugram has 4,708 beds, 679 ICU beds and 327 ventilators.